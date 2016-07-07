Roads washed away, more than 15 inches of rain falls in Marshall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Roads washed away, more than 15 inches of rain falls in Marshall Co., KY

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Marshall Co. EMA/Facebook) (Source: Marshall Co. EMA/Facebook)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Crews worked all day on Thursday, July 7 on Valhalla Road in Benton, Kentucky.

They filled dirt into the middle of the road to make it passable. This is the only road in or out for this neighborhood, making it that much more important crews fix it quickly.

Residents are concerned that emergency services would be able to get in if they need to.

"I told them that when I called 911 this morning about 5:30, they could get here...If someone needs medical assistance, it's not gonna happen," Gary Harper said.

Other roads were closed and washed out in places.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the water came up so fast in some places that crews couldn't put out "road closed" signs fast enough.

Rain fell on and off all day on Thursday; and since Sunday, Benton has seen more than 15 inches of rain.

They say this should be a reminder to turn around if you see a water-covered road and do not attempt to drive through the water.

