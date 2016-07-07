MO governor candidate to hold Town Hall in Cape Girardeau

One of the candidates for Missouri governor will be in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday night, July 7.

Eric Greitens will be in Cape Girardeau for a Town Hall at the Holiday Inn Express from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Holiday Inn Express is located at 3253 William Street.

You can click here for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.