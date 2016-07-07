RECALLED: Jogging strollers due to crash, fall hazards

The Grand Safari Double and several other jogging strollers have been recalled. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Pacific Cycle has recalled a swivel wheel jogging stroller due to crash and fall hazards.

The front wheel of the Instep and Schwinn swivel wheel jogging stroller can become loose and detach, which poses a crash a fall hazard.

This affects about 217,600 units.

The recall involves single and double occupant swivel wheel jogging strollers that have a quick release mechanism for removing and re-attaching the front wheel.

Instep Safari, Instep Grand Safari, Instep Flight, Schwinn Turismo and Schwinn Discover Single and Double Occupant Swivel jogging strollers with the following model numbers are affected.

These models come in a variety of colors and the model number is located on the inside of the metal frame above the rear right wheel.

Instep Safari Single Instep Grand Safari Single Instep Safari Double Instep Grand Safari Double Instep Flight Single Instep Flight Double Schwinn Turismo Single Schwinn Turismo Double Schwinn Discover Single Schwinn Discover Double 11-AR178 11-AR182 11-AR220B 11-AR282 11-AR101AZ 11-AR201AZ 13-SC113 13-SC213 13-SC105AZ 13-SC205AZ 11-AR179 11-AR183 11-AR224 11-AR283 11-AR301AZ 13-SC114 13-SC214 11-AR180 11-AR184 11-AR278 11-AR284 13-SC116 13-SC216 11-AR181 11-AR-192 11-AR279 11-AR292 13-SC117 13-SC217 11-AR2408 11-AR193 11-AR280 11-AR293 11-AR245 11-AR281 11-AR250 11-AR290 11-AR255 11-AR291 11-AR700A 11-AR291 11-AR750 11-AR340B 11-AR178DS 11-AR345 11-AR179DS 11-AR350 11-AR120B 11-AR355 11-AR190 11-AR191

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the firm has received 132 reports of the front wheel becoming loose or unstable, resulting in 215 injuries, including head injuries, sprains, lacerations, bumps, bruises and abrasions.

These strollers were sold nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Toys-R-Us.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from January 2010 through June 2016 for between $130 and $350.

If you have an affected stroller, you should stop using it immediately and contact Pacific Cycle to get a repair kit to secure the front wheel. The repair kit includes a replacement mechanism for securing the front wheel that uses a traditional screw on/off method of attachment instead of the quick release lever method of attachment shipped with the product, as well as new warning labels.

Consumers should not return strollers to retailers where purchased.

You can click here to watch a repair video.

