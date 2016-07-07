Southern Illinois school leaders discuss K-12 funding

More than a dozen Southern Illinois school leaders met with legislators privately to discuss state funding Thursday..

Several school district superintendents of Southern Illinois met with Illinois State Representative John Bradley at the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA) office in Marion, Ill.

Rep. Bradley said school leaders were briefed on what the state’s recently passed funding plan will mean for their schools. Bradley said he also addressed concerns

Regional Superintendent Matt Donkin said there is still work to be done.

“There is relief that gets us through the year. We know we are also concerned about partners we work with in social services and higher education,” Donkin said. “And those budget decisions that will happen half-way through the school year.”

While many state services only received state funding until December through the recent stop-gap bill -- kindergarten through 12th grade schools received a full year of funding with an increase from last year.

Illinois has been one full year without a formal state budget as state lawmakers continue to debate how to appropriate funds.

