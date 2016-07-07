Mt. Vernon, IL police searching for man wanted in connection to armed robberies

The Mount Vernon Police Department is looking for a man suspected of taking part in a handful of armed robberies that happened in late 2015.

Police say Thomas Stephen Rector, 26, is wanted on a Jefferson County warrant charging him with two counts of armed robbery.

The warrant is in connection with armed robberies of Mt. Vernon businesses that happened at the end of last year.

Anyone with information about Rector's location is asked to contact the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 242-8477.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.