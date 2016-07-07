Southeast MO nursing facility residents to participate in pageant

Residents of the Missouri Health Care Association District 5 will be competing in the 2016 Annual District Ms. Nursing Home Pageant.

Contestants from 26 counties will compete to earn the title of MHCA District 5 Ms. Missouri Nursing Home Queen.

The winner moves on to compete in the statewide MHCA pageant held in August during the MHCA annual convention.

Contestants answer a variety of questions about their lives and are interviewed by a select panel of judges.

The contest takes place Friday, July 8 and begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Miner Convention Center.

MHCA’s District 5 includes Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Crawford, Dent, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Washington and Wayne Counties.

