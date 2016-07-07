Late night advisors from RLC on-hand for Fall classes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Late night advisors from RLC on-hand for Fall classes

Written by Mike Payne, Director
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Rend Lake College advisors will be working after hours in July and August to assist students enrolling in Fall 2016 classes.

By appointment, students can register now on the Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville and Ina campuses during regular summer hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Late night advisement will take place on Monday, July 11 at the RLC MarketPlace, Room 396, in Mt. Vernon from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Advisors will be available from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, July 18 in the Academic Advisement Center and in the Administration Building of the Ina campus on Monday, July 25.

Walk-in registration will start Monday, August 1 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

No appointment is required for this date.

Additional late night registration for walk-ins are scheduled for Monday – Thursday, August 8 – 11 and August 15 – 18 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Students with questions or those interested in enrolling this Fall should call the Academic Advisement Center at 618-437-5321, ext. 1266 or go to this email.

To see the Fall 2016 course schedule students can visit this website.

Classes at Rend Lake College begin Monday, August 15.

