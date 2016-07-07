Late night advisors from RLC on-hand for Fall classes

Rend Lake College advisors will be working after hours in July and August to assist students enrolling in Fall 2016 classes.

By appointment, students can register now on the Murphy-Wall Pinckneyville and Ina campuses during regular summer hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Late night advisement will take place on Monday, July 11 at the RLC MarketPlace, Room 396, in Mt. Vernon from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Advisors will be available from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, July 18 in the Academic Advisement Center and in the Administration Building of the Ina campus on Monday, July 25.

Walk-in registration will start Monday, August 1 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

No appointment is required for this date.

Additional late night registration for walk-ins are scheduled for Monday – Thursday, August 8 – 11 and August 15 – 18 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Students with questions or those interested in enrolling this Fall should call the Academic Advisement Center at 618-437-5321, ext. 1266 or go to this email.

To see the Fall 2016 course schedule students can visit this website.

Classes at Rend Lake College begin Monday, August 15.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.