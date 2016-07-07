Mississippi Co. man arrested for threatening wife, children - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mississippi Co. man arrested for threatening wife, children

Travis Williams (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Travis Williams (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Mississippi County man is behind bars after reportedly threatening his wife and two children with a gun.

According to the sheriff's department, Sheriff Keith Moore, a captain, and the chief deputy responded to the home.

The woman told investigators that her husband, Travis Andrew Williams, initially came into a room and made a fist as if he was going to hit her. It happened in front of her two children.

Williams reportedly told her that she "makes him so angry that she brings the animal out in him."

According to Sheriff Keith Moore, Williams later came into their bedroom with a rifle and said he was going to "shoot up the place." He then reportedly took his belt off and started hitting the wall.

The victim and her two sons stayed in the bedroom and Williams allegedly went downstairs and fired at least three gun shots.

Moore said that they found a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 and a screw driver stuck into a bathroom wall.

Williams faces charges of domestic assault, child endangerment, and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held on $25,000 bond.

