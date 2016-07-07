25th annual golf scramble fundraiser set for July 25

Linemen, operating engineers, plumbers, pipe fitters, roofers, bricklayers, boilermakers, carpenters, painters, teamsters and all of the other men and women of organized labor that work in the elements understand how tough the weather can be.

It is one thing for adults to battle through the elements to bring home a paycheck, especially in the winter. When the cold comes, they don't want to see children going to school without warm coats and clothes.

That is why for 25 years, the men and women represented by the Egyptian Building Trades have been hosting the Coats for Kids, Inc., Golf Scramble to raise money to provide for the needs of our most vulnerable children.

Kids throughout IS counties in Southern Illinois are provided coats, gloves, socks, shoes, shirts, and pants through a coordinated effort of the Regional Offices of Education in the area.

To raise money for the coming winter, this year's 25th Annual Egyptian Building Trades Coats for Kids, Inc., Golf Scramble will be held on Monday, July 25 at the Franklin County Country Club, south of West Frankfort. There will be both a morning and an afternoon session.

Over 10,352 kids have had their winter clothing needs met over the past 24 years through Coats for Kids, Inc. as EBT has raised $545,970.7S.

In this past winter alone, approximately $17,2S2.27 was spent helping 371 kids across the IS counties represented by ROEs #20, #21, and #30.

Schools participate in the program by identifying kids to their ROE, who then authorize them to shop for new coats and other clothing items for the students. Schools are then reimbursed for their costs.

EBT Secretary-Treasurer Dennis Peterson notes that members look forward to the event each year.

"It's all about the kids," Peterson said. "We know how tough the weather is for work in the winter and we're glad to help kids stay warm and protected as they go to school,"

This program is administered by three Regional Superintendents of Schools who cover the now IS-county area.

Regional Superintendent Matt Donkin (Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson) works with fellow Regional

Superintendents Larry Fillingim (Edwards-Gallatin-Hamilton-Hardin-Pope-Saline-Wabash-Wayne-White Counties) and Donna Boros (Alexander-Jackson-Perry-Pulaski-Union Counties) to distribute the funds raised in the program and cover administrative and overhead costs.

"We look forward each year to this event," said Regional Superintendent Matt Donkin. "Egyptian Building Trades has been a consistent supporter of kids across this region as they work quietly behind the scenes to support and host this "Coats for Kids" event. We appreciate all the hard working men and women who support this program and show the caring heart of Southern Illinois."

If you would like to play or be a sponsor, tax deductible contributions can made by calling the IBEW Local 702.

Union Hall at 618-932-2102, extension 222. For more informational, you can also call the Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Regional Office of Education #2 1 at 6I8-43S-9711 and dial "0."

In late fall, teachers in schools across the area request the coats and clothing for children in need in their schools and then go shopping for them. It is hoped that Coats for Kids can continue to raise the necessary funds to serve these children.

