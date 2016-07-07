Tree in road causes pickup to crash in McCracken County

A late-night crash in McCracken County caused by a tree in the road sent one woman to the hospital Wednesday, July 7,2016.



Deputies say the crash happened around 11:47 p.m. in the 9000 block of Blandville Road in Paducah, Kentucky.



Officers say William Stewart, 27 of Paducah, was driving east on Blandville Rd. when he hit a tree that had fallen across both lanes of the road with his pickup.



The crash sent the truck off the right shoulder of the road, over an embankment and into another tree.

Lucille Stewart, 29 of Paducah, was a passenger in the pickup, and taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Blandville Road was closed to traffic for about 45 minutes for deputies to investigate the crash, and crews to remove the truck and the tree in the road.

