NTSB releases prelim report on deadly crop duster plane crash in Dunklin Co.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The National Transportation Safety Board has announced their preliminary information on a deadly crop duster plane crash in Dunklin County, Missouri on July 7.

According to the NTSB, the plane was registered to and operated by Bootheel Air Services LLC. It was not operating on a flight plan.

The preliminary report showed "visual meteorological conditions prevailed at the time of the accident."

At approximately 6:55 a.m., the Dunklin County Sheriffs' Office was notified of a plane crash that took place near County Road 426 just east of Hwy. EE, outside of Kennett. 

Deputies and the sheriff responded to the scene and found a crop dusting plane had indeed crash landed. They also learned that the pilot, Jack Short, 48, of Kennett, was killed in the accident. 

The Federal Aviation Administration arrived and conducted their investigation of the incident. 

According to Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder, the crop duster hit power lines and went down.

Deputies with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway and the Kennett Fire Department also assisted.

An autopsy was set for Friday, July 8.

