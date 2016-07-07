This week in music: 1964 no Beatles? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1964 no Beatles?

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's turn back the clock and check the music charts from this  week in 1964.

The first half of the year was dominated by The Beatles but by July, Beatlemania had cooled down a bit and there were some other acts at the top of Billboard's Hot 100.

At number five was a young Barbara Streisand with People. It was from the Broadway musical Funny Girl and it was Streisand's first chart hit.

Jamaican teenager Millie Small was in the number four spot with My Boy Lollipop. 

A song about the excitement of a wedding day was in the number three position.  Chapel of Love by the Dixie Cups was coming off a three week stay at the top of the charts.

In the number two spot was The Beach Boys with I Get Around. It would go on to become the group's first number one hit.

And at the top of the charts was Peter and Gordon with A World Without Love.  So no Beatles songs in the top five?  Well there is a Beatle connection! Paul McCartney wrote A World Without Love and gave it to Peter and Gordon. Due to contract obligations the songwriting credits go to Lennon-McCartney.  It was one of seven Lennon-McCartney chart toppers for the year. That's an all time record the share with Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees who turned the trick in 1978.

