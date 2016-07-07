July 8 celebrity birthdays

Let's send out some July 8th birthday wishes.

He's best known for playing Agent DiNozzo on CBS hit drama NCIS. After being on the show from the beginning, he said good-bye to Gibbs, Abbey and the rest of NCIS crew this past May. Michael Weatherly is 48 today.

He's an actor who's career began on the CBS soap opera The Guiding Light back in the 1970's. From there he went on to star in some blockbuster movies including Footloose, Apollo 13, X-Men: First Class and many many others. Kevin Bacon is 58 today.

She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Prizzi's Honor. Her other movies include The Addams Family and Daddy Day Care. She also starred in the CBS Mini-Series Lonesome Dove. Anjelica Houston is 65 today.

He's a singer/songwriter who won back to back CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards in 2002 and 2003. His hits include: Should Have Been a Cowboy, How Do You Like Me Now, Beer for My Horses and many many others. Toby Keith is 55 today.

