Rain is on its way out, but your afternoon looks hot and steamy. SWIPE for full First Alert Forecast

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Matt Fluegge/KFVS) (Source: Matt Fluegge/KFVS)

It is Thursday, July 7, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The Heartland will feel the effects of rain from yesterday and overnight today in the form of high humidity. Waking up most of the rain will have moved out of the region. By lunchtime temps will be in the 80s, add in the humidity and the heat index will be in the mid-90s. Brian is tracking more storms headed our way for Friday. FIRST ALERT: the weekend looks a little less hot.

Making Headlines:

Assessing damage: Strong storms yesterday afternoon and more rain overnight could make for hazardous driving conditions this morning. The National Weather Service will likely be surveying Metropolis and parts of McCracken and Ballard counties after a possible EF1 tornado moved through the area.

Due in court: Three suspects facing murder charges in the death of a Kansas man face a Heartland judge today. Arraignment is set for 9 a.m. in New Madrid County for Ronnie Robinson, his wife Elsie, and Elsie's brother Lorenzle Coleman who are all charged with the murder  of 66-year-old Larry Weaver.

Fatal shooting: The investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Alton Sterling has been handed over to the FBI. An autopsy conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office shows that Alton Sterling died from multiple gunshot wounds to the back and chest.

Traffic stop shooting:  A man died Wednesday night after being shot by police during a traffic stop in Minnesota. The chaotic aftermath of the shooting was caught on video by the man's girlfriend on Facebook's live-streaming service. 

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

