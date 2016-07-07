Rain is on its way out, but your afternoon looks hot and steamy. SWIPE for full First Alert Forecast

It is Thursday, July 7, 2016.

The Heartland will feel the effects of rain from yesterday and overnight today in the form of high humidity. Waking up most of the rain will have moved out of the region. By lunchtime temps will be in the 80s, add in the humidity and the heat index will be in the mid-90s. Brian is tracking more storms headed our way for Friday. FIRST ALERT: the weekend looks a little less hot.

Assessing damage: Strong storms yesterday afternoon and more rain overnight could make for hazardous driving conditions this morning. The National Weather Service will likely be surveying Metropolis and parts of McCracken and Ballard counties after a possible EF1 tornado moved through the area.

Due in court: Three suspects facing murder charges in the death of a Kansas man face a Heartland judge today. Arraignment is set for 9 a.m. in New Madrid County for Ronnie Robinson, his wife Elsie, and Elsie's brother Lorenzle Coleman who are all charged with the murder of 66-year-old Larry Weaver.

Fatal shooting: The investigation regarding the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Alton Sterling has been handed over to the FBI. An autopsy conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office shows that Alton Sterling died from multiple gunshot wounds to the back and chest.

Traffic stop shooting: A man died Wednesday night after being shot by police during a traffic stop in Minnesota. The chaotic aftermath of the shooting was caught on video by the man's girlfriend on Facebook's live-streaming service.

