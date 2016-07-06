Tree falls on home in Oxly, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tree falls on home in Oxly, MO

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
(Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
OXLY, MO (KFVS) -

Mother nature doesn’t always play fair. One family found this out first hand in Oxly, Missouri after severe weather rolled through the Heartland on Wednesday, July 6.

"It could have just destroyed the whole thing," Dena Sisco, mother of three, said. "But it just got her room so we got lucky on that.”

The roof was broken in, leaving debris on the lawn and inside of their home. The only people home were Sisco's three teenage daughters.So a neighbor came to help them out.

“Our friend came down here when it was just pouring down rain," Angel Stull said. "He was soaked from head to toe.”

“I was coming home from work and seen it on that house and I didn’t know if the parents were home or not and I just come down and check on the girls," Don Tubb said. "That’s all I did.”

No one was hurt in the accident and the family was awaiting an insurance representative to come and survey the damage.

