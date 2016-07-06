2 women arrested for allegedly stealing $600 in Yeti coolers in McCracken Co., KY

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department has located and charged two women accused of shoplifting two $300 Yeti coolers from a grocery store in Paducah, Ky.

Arnita A. Martin and Mechelle Woods were arrested transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail without incident.

They are facing theft charges for taking over $500. The total value of the two Yeti cooler bags were $635.98.

On July 5, 2016, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a theft at Food Giant, located at 6135 Benton Road.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., two women entered the store, retrieved a shopping cart and made their way to a display of Yeti coolers.

Security footage shows one woman remove a cooler, place it in her cart and make her way down an aisle.

A small child then brings her a second cooler.

She is seen on video arranging the coolers to fit in the bottom of the cart, then places her three children on top of the coolers to conceal them.

The sheriff's department reports two women are seen watching to see if they have been spotted, then walk out of the store without paying for the items.

During the investigation, both women admitted to their individual involvement in the thefts.

The sheriff's department reports Martin admitted that she was the person that positioned the items in the cart to be taken out after two of the three children that were present concealed the bags under them. Woods told the sheriff's department she was on the lookout and placed the third child in the cart, also in an effort to conceal the cooler bags.

