Website ranks Missouri as the "most stereotypically American" state

Of course the Heartland is full of patriotic Americans - but one website claims that Missouri is home to the most "stereotypical Americans" in the country.

According to real-estate website Estately, Missouri is home to the most amount of people that partake in what most people thing America is all about - from keeping up with the Kardashians to spending time firing guns.

The website ranked every state in a number of categories, including the following:

Fast food restaurants per capita (MO is #5)

Miles driven annually per capita (MO is #9)

Percentage of residents who don't have a passport (MO is #12)

Percentage of residents who own a gun (MO is #21)

Percentage of residents who describe themselves as "very religious" (MO is #19)

Google searches related to reality TV (MO is #19)

Percentage of population that are millionaires (MO is #33)

Money spent per capita on retail shopping (MO is #12)

Buffets per capita (MO is #8)

There were a handful of ties, but breaking those was simple: they just looked up which states perform more Google searches for NFL football than soccer.

As for the rest of the Heartland, Tennessee was ranked second, Kentucky was ranked seventh, Arkansas was #12 and Illinois was #36.

For the full report, check out the images in this story or click here for the website.

