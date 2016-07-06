SIU athlete qualifies for U.S. Olympic team in hammer throw - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU athlete qualifies for U.S. Olympic team in hammer throw

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

An SIU athlete is now a member of the U.S. Olympic team thanks to a solid performance in the Olympic trials.

DeAnna Price, a participant in the hammer throw competition, finished third overall in the trials, which was high enough to qualify for the Olympic team.

Price, who was an All-American at SIU, is joined by Amber Campbell, who finished first in the event, and Gwen Berry, who finished second and is a former SIU athlete as well.

