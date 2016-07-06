St. Francois Co. Sheriff's Dept. remembers deputy who passed from injuries in the line of duty

On Independence Day, a holiday colleges say was dear to his heart, he passed away peacefully at home. (Source: Clark Family)

St. Francois County is remembering a fallen hero.

On July 4, the sheriff’s department says one of their deputies died unexpectedly related to injuries he suffered on the job.

Sheriff Dan Bullock said Deputy Paul Clark was a man of many names.

“To all his friends and people who know him they call him Clubber, a lot of people don’t even know who ‘Paul’ was," Bullock said.

His widow said Clubber, as he’s called, got his name because of the way he held a baseball bat as a child.

Deputy Clark was 13-year veteran of the St. Francois Sheriff’s Department, and served as an officer in Park Hills five years before that.

He was a public servant his whole life.

Husband, father of two, and grandfather.

Last October, the sheriff’s department said he was serving papers when he saw a stolen car, and found a wanted felon inside.

“Part of ‘em jumped in a truck and run him down there," Sheriff Bullock said.

Clark survived, and was in constant pain but wanted to work.

“Even though he could have been sitting at home and been off on workman’s comp this whole time," Sheriff Bullock said.

“I called him Pollywog," said Joan Denman, the sheriff's secretary.

She worked with him every day.

“He was always the very first one to lend a helping hand," Denman said.

After eight months he found out his back was broken for the past eight months stemming from the incident in October.

Doctors told him he needed surgery.

After it was finished last week he returned home.

On Independence Day, a holiday colleagues say was dear to his heart, he passed away peacefully at home.

“We knew we could rely on Clubber. I will never have a better friend or helper. We are suffering a great loss here," Denman said.

Denman said Clubber was a joker and gave her a lot of trouble.

“It’s the wonderful kind that makes you feel loved,” she said.

The kind of trouble she and the whole department said they will miss every day.

Deputies at the department say they plan to serve as Clark’s pallbearers.

The sheriff said an autopsy will determine if Clark died as a result of the injuries he suffered.

If so, the Sheriff said charges may be updated in this case.

