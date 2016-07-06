IL man arrested in Charleston, MO, charged with assault of polic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL man arrested in Charleston, MO, charged with assault of police officer

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Joe Jarrett (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Joe Jarrett (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

An Illinois man was arrested at a Charleston, Mo. gas station on Sunday after attempting to assault an employee and later assaulting a police officer.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, Deputy Mike Borders received a report on July 3, 2016, at Boomland in Charleston, Mo. of a male customer trying to fight a Boomland employee near the fuel pumps.

Officials say he was trying to come though the protected glass by hitting his body against the glass.

As Borders was approaching, the family members of the man, identified as Joe Jarrett of Champaign, Ill., tried to get him into a nearby vehicle.

Borders said the family was able to get him into the vehicle, but Jarrett immediately exited the vehicle, and came toward Borders aggressively.

Borders deployed his taser at Jarrett, who immediately removed the prongs which apparently had no affect on him.

Jarrett continued to approach Borders aggressively before Borders was able to physically restrain him without injury to either man. 

Jarrett was arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $1,500 cash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly