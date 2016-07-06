IL man arrested in Charleston, MO, charged with assault of police officer

An Illinois man was arrested at a Charleston, Mo. gas station on Sunday after attempting to assault an employee and later assaulting a police officer.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, Deputy Mike Borders received a report on July 3, 2016, at Boomland in Charleston, Mo. of a male customer trying to fight a Boomland employee near the fuel pumps.

Officials say he was trying to come though the protected glass by hitting his body against the glass.

As Borders was approaching, the family members of the man, identified as Joe Jarrett of Champaign, Ill., tried to get him into a nearby vehicle.

Borders said the family was able to get him into the vehicle, but Jarrett immediately exited the vehicle, and came toward Borders aggressively.

Borders deployed his taser at Jarrett, who immediately removed the prongs which apparently had no affect on him.

Jarrett continued to approach Borders aggressively before Borders was able to physically restrain him without injury to either man.

Jarrett was arrested for assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $1,500 cash.

