Crews begin removing tree that split house in half in East Prairie, MO

Crews began removing a large tree from a home in East Prairie, Missouri on Thursday, July 7.

The storms that blew through the Heartland on Wednesday caused a lot of damage at Claude Thomure's house.

The huge tree fell on the house around 2 p.m. The house is on East 522nd Road.

Thomure said he was in a nearby workshop when he heard a loud noise.

He said no one was inside the house when the tree came down.

No one was hurt.

