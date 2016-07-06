Crews begin removing tree that split house in half in East Prair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews begin removing tree that split house in half in East Prairie, MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
A huge tree fell through a house in East Prairie. (Source: Claude Thomure) A huge tree fell through a house in East Prairie. (Source: Claude Thomure)
Crews began removing the tree on Thursday, July 7. (Source: Michael Fuqua/Facebook) Crews began removing the tree on Thursday, July 7. (Source: Michael Fuqua/Facebook)
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

Crews began removing a large tree from a home in East Prairie, Missouri on Thursday, July 7.

The storms that blew through the Heartland on Wednesday caused a lot of damage at Claude Thomure's house.

The huge tree fell on the house around 2 p.m. The house is on East 522nd Road.

Thomure said he was in a nearby workshop when he heard a loud noise.

He said no one was inside the house when the tree came down.

No one was hurt.

You can click here for more information on power outages and other damage in the Heartland after Wednesday afternoon's storms.

