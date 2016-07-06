Carbondale makes effort to become bicycle-friendly community - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale makes effort to become bicycle-friendly community

(Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale is working to become a bicycle-friendly community.

According to City Manager Gary Williams, a recent study of the city’s current infrastructure offered suggestions for future improvements for cyclists.

“It complements the downtown master plan and it’s more of a community wide plan that gives us some really good guidance on where we should add bike infrastructure in the community,” Williams said.

The 135 page Carbondale Bicycle Master Plan may be viewed by clicking here.

The plan suggests new bicycle lanes, parking spots and many other improvements to attract cyclists.

Williams said the plan is all in an effort to become a bicycle friendly community.

He said Carbondale could benefit greatly from the plans suggested improvements by increasing the number of cyclists and reducing accidents, create more travel opportunities and attract students and visitors to Carbondale.

“This is a great place to come here with a bicycle and you can travel freely through the community and it’s just generally a fun place to be," Williams said.

Carbondale native Jovan Williamson rides his bicycle through the city every day.

“Right now, some areas is kind of rough because you know the cars mainly take up a lot of space,” Williamson said.

Williamson sad more bike lanes throughout the city would make it easier and safer for him to travel.

The City of Carbondale does not have any long-term budget in place to carry out the plan. However, Williams said new bicycle lanes will be added throughout the city over the course of the next year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly