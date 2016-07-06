Teen escapes serious injury in Tuesday evening wreck

A Fredericktown teenager managed to walk away from a crash without serious injuries Tuesday evening.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the girl, 16, was driving west on Madison County Road 535 three miles west of Rozelle when her vehicle ran off the road and overturned. She was taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment, but an online crash report says the teen was not seriously hurt.

No one else was in the vehicle, and it wasn't clear why it ran off the road.

The incident was reported at 7:45 p.m.

