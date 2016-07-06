Gov. Bevin declares state of emergency in response to western KY flooding

Mother nature doesn’t always play fair. One family found this out first hand in Oxly, Missouri after severe weather rolled through the Heartland on Wednesday, July 6.

Just one day after the strong storm in Metropolis, Ill., power has been restored in more than 95% of the homes and businesses - but much of the damage can still be seen.

Crews worked all day on Thursday, July 7 on Valhalla Road in Benton, Kentucky.

Roads washed away, more than 15 inches of rain falls in Marshall Co., KY

Floodwaters from Wednesday night’s rainfall in the Ohio River valley dragged a camper and his tent down a river and over a waterfall.

A Carrier Mills, Illinois man was rescued after authorities say he and a friend decided to go kayaking in an area river.

The roof of the Second Chance Store in downtown Charleston, Mo. (Source: Mississippi Co. Corner Terry Parker)

There were numerous water rescues throughout the night in Marshall County, Ky. (Source: Marshall Co. EMA/Facebook)

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin declared a state of emergency on Thursday, July 7.

He declared the state of emergency in response to localized flooding in western Kentucky.

Bevin said on Twitter the state of emergency would give emergency management the resources they need to respond to local need.

We've declared a state of emergency in response to localized flooding in western Kentucky. #kywx — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) July 7, 2016

“We are experiencing severe weather impacts from a stagnant storm system that continues to generate significant rainfall, tornados and straight line winds, causing fluctuating power outages and damage to local roadways across the Commonwealth," said Michael Dossett, Director of Kentucky Emergency Management.

“Some areas of Western Kentucky have seen rainfall totals of more than 15 inches in a short period of time, creating hardships in the most severely impacted areas," Dossett continued. "This event is happening in conjunction with high temperatures across the Commonwealth, creating further concern for local first responders who are assisting displaced residents. We are reminding all citizens to be mindful of severe weather notifications through local, state and National Weather Service channels, being prepared to take immediate action if directed to do so."

As of Friday, July 8, the State of Emergency Operations Center and Kentucky Joint Information Center reports they remain activated at Level IV and continue to monitor the strong weather system that has impacted the Commonwealth over the last few days.

They say the system has dropped 15 inches of rain in some areas of western Kentucky, resulting in severe flooding, causing roads and bridges to wash out.

KYEM reports they have not received word of injuries or deaths associated with the recent flooding.

The following city and counties have declared states of emergencies:

Caldwell County

Christian County

Crittenden County

Hopkins County

Livingston County

Marshall County

Metcalfe County

Todd County

Trigg County

City of Cadiz

City of Princeton

KYEM reminds citizens to be aware of their surroundings and weather in their area. Some safety tips to remember:

Already saturated ground can cause additional flash flooding and trees to easily topple

"Turn Around Don't Drown!"

Never approach downed power lines, report them to your utility provider and/or local emergency management

If you have any damage from this storm system, KYEM encourages you to report weather related damages to local officials, take photos of the damage and keep any repair receipts from the damages.

Power Outages

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds knocked out power in the Heartland on Thursday, July 7.

Overnight storms in combination with Wednesday's weather is causing power outages all over western Kentucky.

According to Jackson Purchase Energy, about 2,200 members were without power this morning in Ballard, Carlisle, Graves, Livingston, Marshall, McCracken counties. Here is a closer look.

Western Kentucky Rural Electric reports nearly 1,900 customers were in the dark as of 12 p.m. Click here to access the outage map.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Office has opened cooling centers in Benton at the Joe Creason building, Hardin Community Building, and Calvert City Civic Center for anyone that does not have power. These centers do not have anything so if people do go, they will have to provide their own drinks and snacks.

Kevin Neal, County Judge Executive signed a Local State of Emergency Declaration for the flooding event on July 4 and July 6.

Due to the storms, the Farmington Police Department is reporting widespread power outages affecting some in the Farmington city limits. Areas of highest extensive outages include the Weber Rd. and Edna area.

The City of Farmington has opened a temporary shelter at the Farmington Civic Center for those without power. They say the electric department is working on repairing several areas but many customer's power will not be restored until some time on Thursday.

Water rescues

Strong storms that pushed through parts of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and western Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 caused a lot of damage. Heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning caused flash flooding in several locations.

The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said there were numerous water rescued Wednesday night from flash flooding.

Pope County, Ill. Sheriff Jerry Suits said a camper washed away in flood waters in the Jackson Falls area of the Shawnee National Forest. According to the sheriff, the man was camping in a tent when floodwaters overtook the tent. Two people were able to get to safety, but the man was washed over a waterfall. Suits said the camper was from Murfreesboro, Tenn. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sheriff Suits said he does not believe the man's injuries are life-threatening. The man had injuries to his hip, face, and shoulder.

Downed trees, power lines close roads throughout Heartland

Kentucky

The Ballard County Highway Maintenance Crew reports trees down all over the county from the round of severe thunderstorms that moved through on Thursday. They report trees are down at too many locations to list in detail; and this is very similar to Wednesday's event. Drivers should use appropriate caution. Travel in Ballard County will likely be difficult for several hours.

KYTC reports a heavy band of showers running from Paducah through Hopkinsville along the entire length of I-24 in Kentucky caused flash flooding through Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, Trigg, and Caldwell Counties.

Water is reported over multiple roadways at multiple locations. So much so, that Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have had difficulty getting around the area to put up Water Over Road signs.

The following roads have water over them:

Caldwell

Interstate 24 near the 56 mile marker

I-69 at several locations

KY 276/Blackhawk Road is closed in southernmost Caldwell County at the Caldwell-Trigg County Line at the site of a washout that resulted in a fatality last July. A temporary culvert installed last September to allow the roadway to reopen to traffic has been taken out by floodwaters,

KY 91 both north and south of Princeton at several locations.

KY 139 in several locations

KY 91 CLOSED at 20 m.m. Road Closed

KY 139 CLOSED at 14-15 m.m. Road Closed

KY 276 CLOSED at 0-1 m.m. Road Closed

KY 139 WATER OVER ROAD Signs 9-10 m.m.

Trigg County

South Rd @ Steve Skinner Rd

Rockcastle Rd @ Trigg Furnace

KY 3717 Hurricane Rd - trees down

US 68 @ Hamtown Rd

3717 BlackHawk Rd - power lines down

Brown Street - Bridge out

Princeton Rd @ Bush Rd

Hurricane Rd- Extended washout

2.5 - 3 mm Rockcastle Rd

KY 272 @ Hurricane Rd

Cerulean/Hopkinsville Rd - 1mm

I-24 - 68-69 mm

I-24 @ bridge

Camptown Rd - tree across rd

KY 778 - trees down

KY 276/124 under water

Rocky Ridge @ Wallonia Lake

US 68 @ Barkley Water

KY 778/Brown Street CLOSED at Cadiz City Limit

KY 807 CLOSED entire length in Cerulean area

KY 1507/Bearfield Rd Closed 0 to 1mm

Marshall County

Water over 402 in Hardin, in the area of Commerce Street

The Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway is back open as of 7:30 a.m. The Purchase Parkway had been closed from the 43 to 46 mile marker.

KY 2595/Lakeview Church Road is closed as of 2:15 p.m. at the 3 to 4 mile marker due to water over the road.

KY 1949/Wadesboro Road South is closed as of 2:15 p.m. at mile point 2.1 due to erosion at the bridge. This is along KY 1949 between KY 1311/Slickback Road and KY 2606/Jackson School Road.

KY 795 has water over the road signs up at the 3 mile marker

KY 1422/Benton-Tatumsville Rd is closed between KY 95 and US 641. Water is rushing across the roadway in this area.

There are several traffic signals out of service in Marshall County, mainly in the Calvert City area. 4-Way Stop signs have been placed at these intersections. It could be caused by a flooded controller or could be from a lightning hit.

Green Acres Rd

Salem Chapel Rd

Dunn Cem. Rd

Briensburg-Tatumsville Rd

Beal Rd

Unity Church Rd

Dove Ln

Curd Rd

Riley Rd

New Hope Rd

Walnut Grove Rd

Dusty Trail Rd

Shady Ln

Victor Darnell Rd

Hidden Lake Rd

English Rd

Toy York Rd

Shar-Cal Rd

Phelps Rd.

Lyon County

KY 778 CLOSED at 2mm near Lyon-Trigg Co. Line in Lamasco Area by Washout

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports due to extremely hazardous driving conditions, we are urging everyone to stay home and avoid travel overnight. Even after the rainfall ends it may take several hours for floodwaters to recede. Extreme caution is required on the morning commute.

Missouri

According to golf course officials at Bent Creek in Jackson, Mo., there were two men on the golf course in a golf cart when a tree or limb fell on them.

One man was okay, but the other was sent to the hospital.

Cape Rock Drive at Bienville Ave. was closed after crews say a tree fell on a power line, causing the pole to snap.

Highway crews are expected to be back out on Thursday to continue efforts to remove storm debris from the right of way.

Police say trees were also down across Pacific, just south of William in Cape Girardeau.

Tree down across Pacific just south of William. Lots of limbs in streets in other areas of the city. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/jjmXbZcBqG — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) July 6, 2016

A tree limb on a power line on Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau is closed traffic for a while on Wednesday.

A portion of the homes around the downed limb were without power.

According to the Poplar Bluff, Mo. Police Department, there are several limbs and trees down, as well as debris in the road, due to the passing storms.

Illinois

According to the fire chief with the McClure East Cape Fire Protection District, Route 3 was blocked near McClure for a while on Wednesday afternoon. There were also some power outages in the area along the Grapevine Trail and other locations.

The National Weather Service is reporting that a preliminary survey suggests that an EF1 tornado touched down in Metropolis with peak winds of 105 mph. However, the NWS is saying much of the damage reported was caused by straight-line winds.

According to the Massac County Emergency Management Agency, the weather event traveled eastward through the City of Metropolis into rural Massac County.

There have been reports of property damage, trees uprooted and power outages in rural Massac County.

Several non-life threatening injuries were reported, but no numbers are available at this time.

Damage is still being assessed.

The Massac County Highway Department has cleared trees and downed limbs from the roadway in affected areas in order to make the roadways passable.

Removal of the limbs and trees is underway.

Southern Illinois Power Cooperative indicates there are approximately 300 homes without power in rural Massac County. There are crews working through the night in an effort to restore power. It is hoped that electricity will be restored to the rural areas of Massac County by sometime Thursday morning.

Damage reported in the Heartland

Illinois

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported the Movies in the Park event scheduled for July 8 has been canceled due to damage the park received from the storm.

Homeowners worked Wednesday evening in Metropolis, Ill. to clean up after the storms earlier in the day. There were downed power lines all over the place, broken windows, trees cracked in half and even uprooted.

We talked to Will Bruhn, a homeowner along 9th Street in Metropolis. He said he was home eating lunch with his wife and daughter when the storm blew through.

While his home is damaged, he said he's thankful his family is ok.

Clean up crews were all over the city, from city employees, to power companies and first responders.

Missouri

A tree fell through a house in East Prairie, Mo. off of County Road 491. This picture was sent to us by Claude Thomure.

The Mississippi County coroner, Terry Parker, posted on Facebook that he stood in the door of the funeral home and watched the roof of the Second Chance Store in Downtown Charleston, Mo. peel back like foil.

