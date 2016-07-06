I-69 ramp to I-24 in Lyon Co., KY back open after overturned semi blocks traffic

The southbound I-69 ramp to I-24 eastbound lanes is now open at the I-24/I-69 Interchange near Eddyville in Lyon County, Kentucky after a semi was overturned on Wednesday, July 6 blocking traffic.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Noemis Gonzalez, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky, was driving a 1999 Freightliner tractor trailer south on Interstate 69 in Lyon County. Gonzalez was attempting to ramp onto Interstate 24 east when, for an unknown reason, his truck hit the guardrail and overturned. Gonzalez was trapped in the truck for about one hour as firefighters from Eddyville, Kuttawa and Princeton used heavy equipment to extricate him from the wreckage. Lyon County EMS transported Gonzalez to Lourdes Hospital where he was treated and later transferred to Vanderbilt University Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The truck contained a load of motor oil, but there was no word on potential leaks.

The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Lewie Dodd.

The I-24 east ramp to I-69 north remains closed for vehicle recovery; as of 11 a.m., the duration of the closure is down to 3 hours.

Drivers seeking to travel along I-69 north are encouraged to detour via U.S. 62 or proceed to I-24, Exit 45 and loop through the interchange to access I-69.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.