Godfather’s Pizza offers choices for people who are looking for great taste

Sometimes it takes a long time to find your passion in life.

Sometimes you find it at an early age.

Mike Cook found his when he was 18 years old.

“Pizza is fun,” Cook said.

Cook is the owner of Godfather’s Pizza in Poplar Bluff. When he was 18 years old, he got a job as a delivery driver with the company. After working his way up within the business, Cook decided to buy the restaurant in 2013.

“It’s a great company. We make the best pizza and won’t compromise the quality of it,” Cook said.

There are many different options these days in the pizza world. Whether it’s takeout, delivery, sit-down, or frozen. Cook said there are two pizzas that standout locally at Godfather’s.

“The Classic Combo. It’s pepperoni, beef, sausage, mushrooms, black olives, onions, classic Italian sauce and 100% real mozzarella cheese. It’s not a flimsy pizza,” Cook said. “And around here, people love the taco pizza. They come to us for it. The key is the sauce. It’s the right amount of spices, but not too spicy.”

But the name “Godfather’s Pizza” in Poplar Bluff doesn’t tell the whole story. If you think they only have pizza on the menu, you would be wrong.

“We’ve added to our buffet to include a variety of items. You can now get chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, pasta, cookies and brownies,” Cook said. “We added it about two months ago and it’s been a big hit.”

Godfather’s Pizza also offers choices for people who are looking for great taste, but also watching what they eat.

“We were the first in the area to do gluten free pizza and now everyone does it,” Cook said. “We did it eight years ago. We also offer a “Lite Line” for people looking for an alternative.”

Godfather’s Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and open until 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can order on their Facebook page or at Godfathers.com.

Despite his quarter of a century in the pizza business, Cook hasn’t lost the taste that brought him into the business in the first place.

“I still love pizza. There’s so much you can do with pizza.”