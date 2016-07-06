CAPTURED: Paducah man arrested in connection to Metropolis armed robbery

A man wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Metropolis is in custody.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Kyle Speer was arrested at a home in Paducah around 9:15 a.m.

At around 7:46 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2016 McCracken County deputies responded to a police chase that started in Metropolis, Illinois as it crossed the Ohio River into Kentucky on the I-24 bridge.



Metropolis police were in pursuit of two alleged armed robbers.



Investigators say once in McCracken County, the suspects took exit 3 off of I-24, and continued westbound on Cairo Road in Paducah.



Eventually, deputies say the driver turned onto Ogden Landing Road, which was blocked for construction, and could go no further.



Officers say the driver, Kyle D. Speer, 27 of Paducah, got out of the car and ran away into a creek.



Deputies took Speer's passenger, Leighann Ahlfield, 22 of Paducah, into custody, and say she was in possession of several illegal items when officers arrested her.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.