Two Murphysboro residents arrested in domestic disturbance incident

Two people are in custody in Murphysboro after police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

According to Murphysboro Police, that call came in at 7:33 p.m. on July 5 in the 1300 block of Walnut Street in Murphysboro.

60-year-old Richard Murray was taken to the Jackson County Jail and held on a charge of domestic battery.

The other individual involved in the domestic disturbance call was 44-year-old Linda Toler. Toler was arrested and transported to the Murphysboro Police Department.

Toler was charged with Public Intoxication and was allowed to post bond and released.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.