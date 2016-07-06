This week in music: 2005

Let's step back in time and check out some of the stories people were talking about 2005,

Roman Catholics mourned the death of Pope John Paul II. Days after his death Benedict XVI becomes the next pope .

Dan Rather stepped down as anchor of the CBS Evening News.

Hollywood couples--Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie become a couple. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes get engaged. And remember Benifer? It came to an end as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke up .

Gwen Stefani's Hollaback Girl was the most downloaded song of the year with 1.7 million downloads.

And on country music radio these were the songs that were popular this week in '05.

Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Chart had George Strait at number five with You'll Be There.

In the number four spot was Toby Keith with As Good As I Once Was. The song was one of the biggest hits of the year, spending six weeks at the top of the charts.

Checking in at number three was Dierks Bentley with Lot of Leavin' Left to Do.

At number two was Making Memories of Us by Keith Urban. That song had previously been recorded by Tracy Byrd, Rodney Crowell and Vince Gill, but it was Urban's version which became a hit.

And in the top spot was Rascall Flatts with Fast Cars and Freedom. It was the group's fourth number one hit.

That's a look at the country music scene from this week 11 years ago.

