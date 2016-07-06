July 7 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing the big day with a former Beatle.

He's was the group's drummer. But he also provided vocals on some of the group's songs including Yellow Submarine, Act Naturally and With a Little Help from My Friends. After the Beatles split up he had a very successful solo career with hits like It Don't Come Easy, Photograph and The No-No Song. Ringo Starr is 76 today.

Also on the morning birthday list. A singer who's one half of the country music duo Maddie and Tae. They broke on the scene two years ago with the hit Girl in a Country Song. Maddie Marlow is 21 today.

She's an actress who has the role of Penelope on the CBS drama Criminal Minds. Kiersten Vangsness is 44 today.

She's an actress best known as the wife being terrorized by Jack Nicholson in The Shining. Shelley Duvall is 67 today.

