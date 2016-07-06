FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather could bring gusty winds and heavy ra - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather could bring gusty winds and heavy rain this afternoon. Swipe right to get KFVS12 weather app

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Tina Wright/ Facebook) (Source: Tina Wright/ Facebook)

It is Wednesday, July 6, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Get ready for storms to roll through the Heartland in the middle of your Wednesday. Brian is tracking the time line of the stormy weather which will move in from the west and hit the Heartland between noon and 3:00 p.m. The biggest threat from these storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Other than that, it will be another hot and humid day. Heat Advisories are in effect for the Bootheel. FIRST ALERT: the weekend looks pleasant.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Make sure to keep the KFVS 12 weather app handy.

Don't have it? Download it now:

Android: http://www.appbrain.com/app/kfvs12-stormteam-weather/com.kfvs.android.weather

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kfvsweather/id470656567?mt=8

Making Headlines:

Calling for justice: Several hundred protesters gathered outside a Baton Rouge store overnight where police shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning. The big question: what led to the shooting? The public hopes that'll be answered at a news conference scheduled for today.

Up for grabs: No jackpot-winning ticket was sold in the latest Mega Millions drawing, increasing the prize to an estimated $508 million. Tuesday marked the 34th time the jackpot has rolled over without a winner. 

Under investigation: Police are investigating a suspicious fire and vandalism at a historically black church in St. Louis. Officers responded to a building alarm at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and found the building was on fire, the back door had been forced open, and that there was "hate-related" graffiti outside the church.

Milestone birthday: Happening today, people all over Pope County will celebrate turning 200! Bicentennial celebrations are already under way. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly