FIRST ALERT: Stormy weather could bring gusty winds and heavy rain this afternoon. Swipe right to get KFVS12 weather app

It is Wednesday, July 6, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Get ready for storms to roll through the Heartland in the middle of your Wednesday. Brian is tracking the time line of the stormy weather which will move in from the west and hit the Heartland between noon and 3:00 p.m. The biggest threat from these storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Other than that, it will be another hot and humid day. Heat Advisories are in effect for the Bootheel. FIRST ALERT: the weekend looks pleasant.

Making Headlines:

Calling for justice: Several hundred protesters gathered outside a Baton Rouge store overnight where police shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning. The big question: what led to the shooting? The public hopes that'll be answered at a news conference scheduled for today.

Up for grabs: No jackpot-winning ticket was sold in the latest Mega Millions drawing, increasing the prize to an estimated $508 million. Tuesday marked the 34th time the jackpot has rolled over without a winner.

Under investigation: Police are investigating a suspicious fire and vandalism at a historically black church in St. Louis. Officers responded to a building alarm at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and found the building was on fire, the back door had been forced open, and that there was "hate-related" graffiti outside the church.

Milestone birthday: Happening today, people all over Pope County will celebrate turning 200! Bicentennial celebrations are already under way.

