1 Cardinal, 2 Royals, 7 Cubs on All-Star Game roster so far

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Major League Baseball began announcing players on Tuesday, June 5 for the All-Star Game.

Matt Carpenter is currently the only St. Louis Cardinals on the roster for the MLB All-Star Game.

Carpenter was named as a reserve second baseman.

There are at least seven Cubs players and two Royals players also on the roster.

Others unveiled include:

American League

Starters

  • C: Salvador Perez - Royals
  • 1B: Eric Hosmer - Royals
  • 2B: Jose Altuve - Astros
  • 3B: Manny Machado - Orioles
  • SS: Xander Bogaerts - Red Sox
  • OF: Mookie Betts - Red Sox
  • OF: Jackie Bradley, Jr. - Red Sox
  • OF: Mike Trout - Angels
  • DH: David Ortiz - Red Sox

National League

Starters

  • C: Buster Posey - Giants
  • 1B: Anthony Rizzo - Cubs
  • 2B: Ben Zobrist - Cubs
  • 3B: Kris Bryant - Cubs
  • SS: Addison Russell - Cubs
  • OF: Yoenis Cespedes - Mets
  • OF: Dexter Fowler - Cubs
  • OF: Bryce Harper - Nationals

Reserves

  • C: Jonathan Lucroy - Brewers
  • C: Wilson Ramos - Nationals
  • 1B: Paul Goldschmidt - D-backs
  • 1B: Wil Myers - Padres
  • 2B: Matt Carpenter - Cardinals
  • 2B: Daniel Murphy - Nationals
  • 3B: Nolan Arenado - Rockies
  • SS: Corey Seager - Dodgers
  • OF: Adam Duvall - Reds
  • OF: Carlos Gonzales - Rockies
  • OF: Odubel Herrera - Phillies
  • OF: Marcell Ozuna - Marlins

Pitchers

  • RHP: Jake Arrieta - Cubs
  • LHP: Madison Bumgarner - Giants
  • RHP: Johnny Cueto - Giants
  • RHP: Jeurys Familia - Mets
  • RHP: Jose Fernandez - Marlins
  • RHP: Kenley Jansen - Dodgers
  • LHP: Jon Lester - Cubs
  • LHP: Clayton Kershaw - Dodgers
  • RHP: Mark Melancon - Pirates
  • RHP: A.J. Ramos - Marlins
  • RHP: Fernando Rodney - Marlins
  • RHP: Stephen Strasburg - Nationals
  • RHP: Noah Syndergaard - Mets
  • RHP: Julio Teheren - Braves

The 87th All-Star Game is set for July 12 at Petco Park in San Diego.

