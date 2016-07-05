1 Cardinal, 2 Royals, 7 Cubs on All-Star Game roster so far

Major League Baseball began announcing players on Tuesday, June 5 for the All-Star Game.

Matt Carpenter is currently the only St. Louis Cardinals on the roster for the MLB All-Star Game.

Carpenter was named as a reserve second baseman.

There are at least seven Cubs players and two Royals players also on the roster.

Others unveiled include:

American League

Starters

C: Salvador Perez - Royals

1B: Eric Hosmer - Royals

2B: Jose Altuve - Astros

3B: Manny Machado - Orioles

SS: Xander Bogaerts - Red Sox

OF: Mookie Betts - Red Sox

OF: Jackie Bradley, Jr. - Red Sox

OF: Mike Trout - Angels

DH: David Ortiz - Red Sox

National League

Starters

C: Buster Posey - Giants

1B: Anthony Rizzo - Cubs

2B: Ben Zobrist - Cubs

3B: Kris Bryant - Cubs

SS: Addison Russell - Cubs

OF: Yoenis Cespedes - Mets

OF: Dexter Fowler - Cubs

OF: Bryce Harper - Nationals

Reserves

C: Jonathan Lucroy - Brewers

C: Wilson Ramos - Nationals

1B: Paul Goldschmidt - D-backs

1B: Wil Myers - Padres

2B: Matt Carpenter - Cardinals

2B: Daniel Murphy - Nationals

3B: Nolan Arenado - Rockies

SS: Corey Seager - Dodgers

OF: Adam Duvall - Reds

OF: Carlos Gonzales - Rockies

OF: Odubel Herrera - Phillies

OF: Marcell Ozuna - Marlins

Pitchers

RHP: Jake Arrieta - Cubs

LHP: Madison Bumgarner - Giants

RHP: Johnny Cueto - Giants

RHP: Jeurys Familia - Mets

RHP: Jose Fernandez - Marlins

RHP: Kenley Jansen - Dodgers

LHP: Jon Lester - Cubs

LHP: Clayton Kershaw - Dodgers

RHP: Mark Melancon - Pirates

RHP: A.J. Ramos - Marlins

RHP: Fernando Rodney - Marlins

RHP: Stephen Strasburg - Nationals

RHP: Noah Syndergaard - Mets

RHP: Julio Teheren - Braves

The 87th All-Star Game is set for July 12 at Petco Park in San Diego.

