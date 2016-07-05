Mississippi Lime Company employees ratify union contract

Mississippi Lime Company President and CEO William H. Ayers has announced that hourly employees and drivers represented by Laborers Local 829 and Steelworkers Local 169G have ratified a new five-year contract effective as of Friday, July 1.

The new agreement calls for a significant wage increase in the first year, along with competitive wage increases in the four remaining years of the contract. Employees will also receive an enhanced 401(k) match and an additional company paid holiday.

“The offer was very favorable and shows our commitment to being the employer of choice in the area,” Ayers said.

In an effort to hold down medical cost increases, MLC plans to phase out the current PPO Plan and will continue to offer Consumer Driven Healthcare Plan options with a health saving account.

Ayers praised union representatives and members of management’s negotiating team for their hard work to reach a new agreement and for the professional manner in which the negotiations were conducted.

“Negotiations were conducted in a spirit of mutual problem-solving," Ayers said. "The goal of all parties included providing a solid future for employees while ensuring long-term competitiveness of the organization as a whole. We achieved those results.

“The five-year agreement is consistent with our direction to solidify our competitiveness as a leader in our industry. We also desire to continue providing an attractive compensation package for new employees while assuring long-term financial stability for our current workforce."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.