Ripley Co. woman's death ruled accidental

The death of a Ripley County woman has been ruled accidental.

The Ripley County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an elderly woman who was laying outside her mobile home on Saturday, July 2.

When a deputy with the sheriff's office, along with an ambulance crew, arrived at the scene, Dorthy I. Ludwig was found lying near her mobile home in rural Ripley County, Missouri.

Authorities initially believed that Ludwig had fallen, but when treated at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, investigators believed the injuries Ludwig had sustained were inconsistent with a simple fall.

As a result of her injuries, Ludwig passed away the following day.

Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson said after numerous interviews, crime scene processing, and autopsy findings point to Ludwig's death being accidental.

He said her cause of death is listed as "closed head injury complicated by atherosclerotic vascular disease."

