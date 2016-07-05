Carbondale PD investigating after man shot on N. Gum St.

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Saturday, July 2.

According to police, they responded to a report of a person with gunshot wound on North Gum Street at around 5:42 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 46-year-old man, was allegedly shot by an acquaintance during a fight.

The man had a gunshot wound to his left forearm and was taken to a Carbondale hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

