Cyclist dies after being hit by a vehicle in Marshall Co., KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, along with other police officers, were dispatched to Murray Highway near Hardin, Kentucky after receiving a report of a deadly crash involving a cyclist on Tuesday, July 5 around 1 p.m. 

 According to the report filed by Deputy Steven Oakley, a vehicle driven by Kensey M. Lee, 24 of Benton, Kentucky, was driving southbound on Murray Highway and saw two boys riding bicycles also heading southbound as well as an adult pedestrian walking the other way.

Lee went to go around the cyclist when one of them came into her lane of travel and was struck in the rear. The cyclist was transported by Marshall County EMS to Marshall County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Marshall County Sheriff's Office crash reconstructionist Nathan Maxlow.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office, along with the Benton Police Department, Marshall County EMS and the Hardin South Marshall Fire Department all responded to the scene.

