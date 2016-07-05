Fourth of July busiest time of year for animal shelters

More pets from the Heartland are being turned in to area shelters following the fireworks on July 4.

This time of year, right after the Fourth of July, is the busiest time for animal shelters.

They see an uptick of dogs who escape from their homes after hearing all of the booms.

"Just since closing, we weren't open yesterday, and when we closed on Sunday, since then we've already had four animals come in either by animal control or concerned citizens who have found them," Holly Zoellner Godwin, with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, said. "We've had several strays that came in last week and we all know there are fireworks going off then too, so historically we see an uptick this time of the year."

If your dog is missing, you can go to the humane society and fill out a lost pet report.

You're also encouraged to walk through the kennels to see if your dog is there.

There's also Facebook. We're told several animals have already been reunited with their owners after posting on the SEMO Lost Pets Facebook page.

