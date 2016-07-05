Herrin, IL police investigating attempted armed robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Herrin, IL police investigating attempted armed robbery

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Still image from surveillance video of the attempted armed robbery suspect. (Source: Herrin Police Department/Facebook) Still image from surveillance video of the attempted armed robbery suspect. (Source: Herrin Police Department/Facebook)
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

The Herrin, Illinois Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 3.

According to police, they received a call from The Huck's Convenience Store, located at 520 South Park Avenue, reporting the attempted armed robbery.

The suspect, described as a white man with a thin build, facial hair was wearing a black ball cap, gray sweatshirt and dark jeans.

According to police, the suspect approached the clerk at the counter where he asked for cigarettes. When the clerk began ringing up the purchase, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money.

Police say the clerk stepped back from the counter and asked the suspect to leave her alone.

Within a few minutes, police say another customer entered the store and the suspect ran away without any of the money. They say the suspect ran northbound through the alley on the east side of the building.

The Herrin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

