2 facing charges after dog attack in Graves County, KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two Farmington, Kentucky residents have been charged with harboring a vicious animal after a man was attacked by two dogs on July 2. 

Chris Bouland, 27, and Tina Dykes, 45, both of Farmington, Kentucky were both served with criminal summons in reference to the attack.

Mitchell Slayden, 22, of Farmington, was airlifted to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with life threatening injuries after he was attacked by two dogs.

Slayden had wounds to his face, head, arms and legs He has since been released from the hospital.   

According to Kentucky State Police, Slayden went to a home on Dove Road looking for someone he believed lived at the home.

When he entered the driveway, he was confronted by two pit bulls.

Police said that as Slayden went to leave, the dogs attacked him.

The two pit bulls were taken into custody by the Graves County Animal Control. They will be quarantined and monitored for at least 10 days, according to KSP.

The investigation into the attack is on going.

