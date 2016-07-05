1 man killed in Jefferson Co., IL motorcycle crash

A man from Bluford, Ill. was killed in a motorcycle versus car crash in Jefferson County.

It happened at 9:18 p.m. on July 4.

According to Sheriff Travis Allen, deputies responded to the intersection of IL Highway 15 and Legion Lane in Bluford for a report of a motorcycle versus car crash.

The man on the motorcycle, Gregory Bullard, 42, died on the way to a St. Louis hospital.

The 20-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

