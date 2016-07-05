MSHP: 4 traffic crash deaths over Fourth of July weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol released their report from over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 1 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4, the highway patrol reports four people died in traffic crashes, no one died in boating crashes and no one drowned.

The 2016 July 4 holiday traffic statistics include:

Crashes - 397

Injuries - 149

Fatalities - 4

DWI - 121

Drug arrests - 107

The 2016 July 4 holiday boating statistics include:

Crashes - 11

Injuries - 6

Fatalities - 0

Drownings - 0

BWI - 11

Drug arrests - 15

In 2015, the highway patrol reports 14 people were killed and 427 injured in Missouri over the holiday in 953 traffic crashes.

Of the four deaths in 2016, two of them were on Saturday, July 2.

According to the highway patrol Brett L. Lewis, 42, of Springfield, Mo., died when the motorcycle he was driving went off the road at a high rate of speed and hit a utility pole. Lewis was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash happened in Greene County on U.S. Highway 160 at Farm Road 142 just outside the Springfield city limit. Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bret R. Devling, 34, of Elwood, Kan., died when troopers say the vehicle he was driving traveled off the west side of the road, crossed the median entering the southbound lane of traffic and hit a commercial vehicle head on. Devling's vehicle came to a rest under the commercial vehicle off the west side of the road. It is unknown whether or not Devling was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash happened in Andrew County on Interstate 229 northbound at the 11.6 mile marker. The Andrew County coroner pronounced Devling dead at the scene.

One death happened on Sunday, July 3. The highway patrol reports Elva E. Holden, 89, of Amsterdam, Mo., died when a vehicle hit her. Holden was walking in the eastbound lane of Missouri Route J. The Bates County coroner pronounced her dead at the scene. The incident happened in Bates County on Missouri Rte. J east of Missouri Rte. Y. The driver of the vehicle that hit Holden was not injured.

According to the highway patrol, Floyd C. Sparks, 83, of Park Hills, Mo. died on Monday, July 4 when he did not yield to oncoming traffic. Troopers say a second vehicle hit Sparks' vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road into the southbound lanes. Sparks was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash happened in St. Francois County on U.S. Highway 67 at Missouri Highway Y. The St. Francois County coroner pronounced Sparks dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle had moderate injuries from the crash; she was not wearing a seat belt.

