Crash sends 3 people to the hospital, not clear who was driving

A crash in Franklin County sent three people to the hospital and investigators are still trying to figure out who was behind the wheel.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, the crash happened just after midnight on Saturday, July 2 on Peach Orchard Road about a mile east of Highway 148.

A 1999 Ford Mustang was driving at a high rate of speed down Peach Orchard Road when it left the road, hit a large culvert and went airborne, according to the department.

When the car went airborne, all three people in the car were thrown out. The people in the car were Johnothan Burlison, 22, of Benton; Travis Reginato, 21, of Benton; and Charles Hayse, 20, of West Frankfort.

Sheriff Jones said it's not clear who was driving.

All three people in the car had life threatening injuries and were flown to out of state trauma centers.

