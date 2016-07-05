Crash sends 3 people to the hospital, not clear who was driving - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash sends 3 people to the hospital, not clear who was driving

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A crash in Franklin County sent three people to the hospital and investigators are still trying to figure out who was behind the wheel.

According to Sheriff Don Jones, the crash happened just after midnight on Saturday, July 2 on Peach Orchard Road about a mile east of Highway 148.

A 1999 Ford Mustang was driving at a high rate of speed down Peach Orchard Road when it left the road, hit a large culvert and went airborne, according to the department.

When the car went airborne, all three people in the car were thrown out. The people in the car were Johnothan Burlison, 22, of Benton; Travis Reginato, 21, of Benton; and Charles Hayse, 20, of West Frankfort.

Sheriff Jones said it's not clear who was driving.

All three people in the car had life threatening injuries and were flown to out of state trauma centers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly