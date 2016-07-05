July 6 deadline for MO voter registration in Aug. 2 primary

Missouri voters have until Wednesday, July 6 to register to vote in the August 2 primary election.

Missourians can click here for more information.

Eligible Missourians may also vote in person at their local authority's office, any Department of Motor Vehicle office or state agency that provides services to the public. Mailed voter registration forms must be post-marked by July 6, and submissions completed online must be received by 5 p.m. on July 6.

You must be 18 years old by election day, a U.S. citizen and a Missouri resident to be eligible to register.

