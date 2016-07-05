Carbondale police investigating robbery on W. Main St. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale police investigating robbery on W. Main St.

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Officers from the Carbondale Police Department are investigating a reported robbery on Tuesday, July 5.

According to police, the robbery happened around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of West Main Street.

They say the suspects allegedly approached an employee as she was leaving the Little Caesars.

Police say they took an undetermined amount of money before running away.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a green mask or bandanna covering his face.

Police say the suspect may have had an accomplice who was described as having short hair and driving a gray or brown van.

The investigation is ongoing.

