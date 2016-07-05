Jackson Police investigate damage to mailboxes, street lamps

Police in Jackson are asking for help to track down those responsible for damage around town.

According to the department, someone has been damaging mailboxes and street lamps over night.

Officers have taken reports from people on Broadridge Drive, Kimble Drive, S. Hope Street, and Warren Place Subdivision.

The department is asking anyone with home security surveillance in these areas to call the department at 573-243-3151.

