Weather forces some fireworks shows to be postponed

Rain on July 4 caused some cities and organizations to postpone their fireworks display. If you know of others, send an email to news@kfvs12.com

Missouri

Poplar Bluff, MO

The Fourth of July fireworks display in downtown Poplar Bluff has been rescheduled for Friday, July 9 at dusk due to the threat of severe weather in the area on Monday, July 4. The parade has also been rescheduled and is set to place on Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m.

Illinois

Carbondale, IL

The City of Carbondale's annual fireworks display has rescheduled its events. Due to bad weather, the Carbondale Fireworks show will take place on Tuesday, July 5 at 9 p.m. at the Carbondale Super Block behind University Mall. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and take advantage of the open green space within the SuperBlock. Bleacher seating is available by the athletic fields and track. No alcohol is permitted within the SuperBlock. Traffic will enter from South Lewis Lane with parking available for the first 300 vehicles. Additional parking will be available at Lewis School and Carbondale Middle School on East Grand Avenue and at Carbondale High School at the intersection of Giant City Road and West Walnut Street. Consumer fireworks will not be permitted within the SuperBlock.

Goreville, IL

Goreville's Freedom Fest has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 9. Goreville’s City Park will a free concert, food vendors, local organizations’ fund-raising games and family gatherings. It will conclude with a large fireworks display. Check out the full list of events.

Vienna, IL

Vienna's fireworks have been rescheduled for July 9.

Kentucky

Hickman, KY

The fireworks originally scheduled for July 4 will take place on Friday, July 8 at 9:00 p.m.

Murray, KY

The Brigg's & Stratton Fireworks Extravaganza has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 10th at 9:30PM.

