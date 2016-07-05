July 6 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing the big day with a couple of very well known men who are turning 70 today.

He was the 43rd president of the United States who was also the son of a former president. George W. Bush has 70 candles on this birthday cake today.

He's an actor, director and screenwriter who has brought "Rocky" and "Rambo" to the big screen. He's also starred in "The Expendables," "Demolition Man" and "Cliffhanger." Sylvester Stallone is the big 7-0 today.

He's a character actor who's starred in dozens of movies including "Deliverance," "Network," "Superman" and "Rudy." Kentucky native Ned Beatty is 79 today.

He's best known for his role as Robin in the TV version of "Batman." Holy Cape Crusader, Burt Ward is 71 today.

She's a French actress who had the role of Vesper in the James Bond movie "Casino Royale." She's also starred in "The Golden Compass" and is in the Showtime series "Penny Dreadful." Eva Green is 36 today.

He's a rapper whose hits include "In Da Club," "21 Questions" and "Candy Shop." He's also an actor and investor. Curtis James Jackson III, better known as '50 Cent' is 41 today.

