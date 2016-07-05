GOOD MORNING: The heat is back

It is Tuesday, July 5, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook: The summer heat returns to the Heartland for your Tuesday, but not before we have to deal with a foggy commute. Fog advisories are in effect for most of the area, and the counties not under a fog advisory will also likely see patches. Waking up temps will be in the low 70s. By lunchtime expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-80s. Add in the humidity and the heat index will top out around 100. FIRST ALERT: Chance of storms increases for Wednesday.

Did you feel it? A 3.0 magnitude quake shook the Bootheel late last night. There have been no reports of damage.

Violent night in St. Louis: The Independence Day holiday proved to be a violent one in St. Louis. Four people were killed and four others injured in five separate shootings.

Fireworks spark fires: Fireworks can be fun, but there have been numerous reports of fires sparked by them and some serious accidents reported as well.

Jupiter has a new visitor: a NASA spacecraft arrived at the solar system's largest planet on a mission to peek behind the cloud tops.

