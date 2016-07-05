GOOD MORNING: The heat is back - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

GOOD MORNING: The heat is back

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
It is Tuesday, July 5, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook: The summer heat returns to the Heartland for your Tuesday, but not before we have to deal with a foggy commute. Fog advisories are in effect for most of the area, and the counties not under a fog advisory will also likely see patches. Waking up temps will be in the low 70s. By lunchtime expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-80s. Add in the humidity and the heat index will top out around 100. FIRST ALERT: Chance of storms increases for Wednesday.

Did you feel it? A 3.0 magnitude quake shook the Bootheel late last night. There have been no reports of damage.

Violent night in St. Louis: The Independence Day holiday proved to be a violent one in St. Louis. Four people were killed and four others injured in five separate shootings.

Fireworks spark firesFireworks can be fun, but there have been numerous reports of fires sparked by them and some serious accidents reported as well.

Jupiter has a new visitor: a NASA spacecraft arrived at the solar system's largest planet on a mission to peek behind the cloud tops.

