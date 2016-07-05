Earthquake rattles the Bootheel

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Bootheel around 11:51 p.m. on July 4.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, that quake was centered about 3 miles southwest of Caruthersville.

It was felt as far away as Nashville, Tenn.

There have been no reports of damage associated with the quake.

