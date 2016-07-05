Cape Girardeau hosts Fourth of July naturalization ceremony

More than 50 people packed into the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau on Monday, July 4 to watch a naturalization ceremony.

14 people from China, Mexico, the Philippines and Denmark became American citizens during the ceremony.

They were joined by their friends and families, as well as U.S. Senators, judges and other legislative and other judicial leaders.

Among those to become citizens was Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas.

The ceremony was a part of Cape Girardeau’s second “Great American Fourth of July” celebration.

The celebration ended with a big bang of Riverfront fireworks.

